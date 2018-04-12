Rocky mayor won't give up fight for suburbs

Rockhampton wants the LSC suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview transferred to its local government area.

ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow has confirmed a new written request for a boundary change has been sent to the State Government.

Cr Strelow told The Morning Bulletin she wanted to reassure residents in outlying Livingstone Shire suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview she would be fighting hard to have them re-join Rockhampton.

The boundary change debate has been simmering since the de-amalgamation of the shire in 2014.

Tension between the two councils boiled over again in March, when Cr Strelow claimed the ongoing boundary dispute was costing her council $5 million annually.

"The Rockhampton Regional Council is financially carrying Livingstone Shire. We provide everything (for the three suburbs) - all of the sporting facilities, libraries and road networks that this sizable and growing community use without any rates income to support it and it is impacting on our own balance sheet,” she said at the time.

Yesterday, Cr Strelow said the latest written request to the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs followed one sent in July and a personal conversation with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe during his recent visit to Rockhampton.

She said the issue needed to be resolved before the 2020 Local Government elections.

However, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said he still believed there was no need for urgent change and couldn't "see it on the 10-year horizon”.

He said any changes should be made with the utmost consideration for community wishes.

Cr Ludwig said there had been no dialogue between the two councils on the matter for years.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was reluctant to state a position on the issue, given the suburbs don't fall within his electorate (they sit in Mirani and Keppel).

However, he said if the community voted in favour of a boundary re-alignment it is something he would support.

The Morning Bulletin was unsuccessful in attempts to contact Mirani MP Stephen Andrews and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

A spokesperson from the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs said the State Government would only consider boundary change recommendations from the Change Commission "after a successful referendum of all residents of the affected local government.”