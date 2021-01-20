Rocky mayoral candidates on Indigenous affairs
Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.
To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.
Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.
Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.
The sixth topic is Indigenous affairs.
Russell Claus
– Collaborate with local Indigenous leaders, Darumbal, and other affiliations, to identify ways to appropriately publicly celebrate the traditional owners of this region and Australia.
– Install interpretative signage and art to communicate important aspects of First Nations culture, history, aspirations and achievements as authorised by tribal elders.
– Incorporate Darumbal language into signage where relevant to place and events identification.
– Immediately change all offensive and otherwise inappropriate place names.
Leyland Barnett
– Council to assist wherever possible, in helping Indigenous organisations with support in providing service to Indigenous people.
Shane Latcham
– Continue inclusive, collaborative, and consultative processes with Indigenous community.
Christian Shepherd
– Establish Indigenous cultural reserve to encourage community growth, cohesion, and to facilitate cultural events.
– Invest in Indigenous sports clubs such as All Blacks Community Sports Club.
– Assess community sentiment for changing Australia Day date to three-day weekend.
Donna Kirkland
– I am excited for the council to bring forward a reconciliation plan to acknowledge and support First People – the original custodians of our land.
– There is so much for us to learn and I am wholly available to do that.
Cherie Rutherford
– Foster an inclusive community that celebrates its Indigenous heritage and cultural diversity.
Christopher Davies
– Liaise closely with our region’s Indigenous community to ensure their culture is
acknowledged and respected.
John Rewald
– Consultation with the Elders and community leaders to foster an understanding of meeting places and culture (Listen).
– Continue to work with our traditional landowners to address any social issues within our community to provide better pathways to employment within council.
– Appoint an Indigenous community engagement officer.
Brett Williams
– This is usually a state affair; however, always willing to talk about issues.
Miranda Broadbent
– Involve and engage local Indigenous in discussions regarding the region.
– Create spaces and opportunities for celebration of Indigenous culture in the community.
– Develop and enable education program for all school students on local Indigenous cultural and language.
– Consult specifically with Indigenous community regarding planned community activities and events.
Chris (Pineapple) Hooper
– A local Indigenous girl reckons we should build a walking track from Keppel Island to the Carnarvon Gorge. Brilliant idea.
Nyree Johnson
– I’m committed to greater council engagement with the traditional owners of the Rockhampton region. Council has a role in strengthening reconciliation and inclusion for all
cultures.
– My Community Development Policy, released before Christmas, has a range of important
commitments to benefit our community, including Indigenous people from our region, such as a Developing a Community Development Strategy and an Additional Community Assistance Program grants round and review.
– Strengthening community groups workshops: seek the council’s agreement to deliver
workshops that assist community groups with volunteer recruitment, fundraising,
applying for grants, and corporate governance and management functions. The
forum would be modelled on similar initiatives, including a program delivered at the
Fraser Coast Regional Council.
– Diversity, reconciliation, accessibility and inclusion priorities: seek the council’s
agreement to prioritise all-abilities access to council facilities and advocate for
enhanced access to other public facilities. I would also ensure the council has a
Reconciliation Action Plan in place and commit to explore suitable ways to
strengthen representation and employment from culturally and linguistically
diverse groups.