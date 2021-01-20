Rocky mayoral candidates on sport

We asked your by-election candidates about sport.

Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.

To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.

Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.

The fifth topic is sport.

Russell Claus

– Create ongoing conversations with all key local sports stakeholders, including sports clubs and schools, to develop a precise understanding of priorities and opportunities, then jointly identify priorities for action.

– Develop a business case to support advocacy to the state for funding support to build an indoor netball facility suitable for local fixtures and to attract tournaments

– Leverage existing sports assets, make necessary enhancements over time to enable Rockhampton to become the regional sports capital of Queensland.

– Recognise our sporting luminaries with a suitable sculptural celebration to highlight the depth of talent developed locally and to provide a major drawcard to visitors, enhancing our brand and reputation.

Russell Claus.

Leyland Barnett

– Council support towards sporting clubs needs to be maintained, where possible, to encourage community growth in mind and spirit.

Leyland Barnett.

Shane Latcham

– Review facilities usage and develop strategic, purposeful master plan

– Review rates policy for sport and recreation clubs to provide more effective, meaningful support.

– Several sporting community consultation meetings per year.

Shane Latcham in 2019.

Christian Shepherd

– Support small sports organisations with investment in facilities (e.g. Tom Nutley Field, Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club)

– Provide funding initiatives and support for regional sports carnivals.

– Provide ongoing support for Rockhampton Motorsports Precinct project, Rockynats, and motorsports.

Christian Shepherd.

Remy McCamley

– The council should commit to building a stadium within 10-year time frame.

Remy McCamley.

Donna Kirkland

– Referring particularly to the pillars of growth, security, and community, a sports precinct is vital as it can host state sporting and entertainment events which will boost jobs and tourism.

– Rockhampton is built upon a solid foundation of sporting talent and success; delivering a facility to accommodate and embrace this is important. I am happy to work with local sports clubs in order to achieve results for our sporting communities across the Rockhampton Region.

Donna Kirkland.

Cherie Rutherford

– The region is desperately in need of a multi-sports complex that can accommodate large sporting events. Sporting tourism provides a significant boost to the economy and at present we are missing out on this market.

Cherie Rutherford.

Christopher Davies

– Continue to support the development of our regions sporting complexes and grounds.

– Continue to develop our regions walking tracks, cycle routes and other recreations areas

such as BMX, skating, 4WDing.

Christopher Davies.

John Rewald

– Help our local clubs as much as possible and encourage tournaments and events to be held in Rockhampton, by promoting our region as a sporting destination.

– Educate people about the benefits of sport and particularly team sports.

– Work with State and Federal Governments to see the allocated funds for the sports stadium promises for filled.

John Rewald.

Brett Williams

– I’ve always loved sport and believe councils should encourage people to use the parks and sports grounds within the region. As such, the council needs to keep them at a

good standard.

Brett Williams.

Miranda Broadbent

– Investigate development of parting at Jardine Park netball courts.

– Encourage a collaboration of Wandal sporting facilities to create a connected sports hub/precinct.

– Discuss needs of various sporting venues and support them to find funding to improve facilities.

– Develop hall of fame for local sportspeople of significant achievement.

Miranda Broadbent.

Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

– All in favour of sport, especially the Browne Park rebuild, but I think the people of Rocky can build it from community funding.

Chris Hooper.

Nyree Johnson

– Rockhampton has missed out to similar-sized cities when it comes to master-planned sports

precincts. Council has a role in master-planning and advocating for similar facilities to

Mackay, Cairns and Hervey Bay (to name just three places).

– If elected, my council will work with sports groups to better understand their field and space needs. I’d then look to have a coordinated-approach to sports tourism and realise the

potential for more carnivals and state-wide events for our region.