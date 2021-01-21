Rocky mayoral candidates on youth

We asked your by-election candidates about young people.

Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.

To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.

Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.

The seventh topic is youth.

Russell Claus

– Create a youth council to consider issues of importance to youth, making recommendations to the council for action. The council will need to commit to a substantive degree of response in order to ensure continued buy-in and thus the sustainability and value of this approach.

– Engage youth in all conversations regarding topics having long term ramifications for the community as this demographic will be the most impacted by decisions.

Leyland Barnett

– The council needs to explore opportunities where youth can be engaged with the community in regards to voluntary community services and where life skills can be developed.

– Helping youth to use existing infrastructure such as public libraries to expand knowledge.

– Host community events to assist our youth with career paths and employment opportunities.

Shane Latcham

– Support more local parks for families.

– First Turkey (Mount Archer) bike track completed.

Christian Shepherd

– Invest in sports, community facilities, and recreational areas.

Remy McCamley

– We have great educational facilities but few job opportunities. A community effort is needed to retain skilled young people within the region.

– Council needs to take an active role in guiding young people into long-term career paths and

creating and retaining a skilled workforce.

Donna Kirkland

– The Police & Community Youth Club (PCYC) has been a powerful resource in Rockhampton. It would be good to extend more of their work to youth communities, such as Gracemere.

– A community or neighbourhood centre is also, I believe, a relevant need for our youth and something I would love to deliver.

Cherie Rutherford

– Engage with our youth to ensure their voices are heard as we put in place strategies and policies that impact their future.

Rob Crow

– Bring a major concert to the region each year for our locals and encourage visitors to our region to enjoy what we have on offer.

Christopher Davies

– Develop a youth council made of youth of different ages and areas to report directly to the

council with ideas and action.

– Work closely with our 15 to 18-year-old community to attract them to staying in our region.

– Continue to support our development of great play areas and safe spaces for all ages.

John Rewald

– Recognise and develop young leaders and have a youth council.

– Consult with youth around activities, events, and social gatherings.

– Provide opportunities for drug and alcohol youth events.

– Promote local pathways for youth training and employment to keep our young people in town.

Brett Williams

– Get them involved in what they would like to see within the region. After all, they

are the next generation.

Miranda Broadbent

– Develop structured gap year for school leavers.

– Involve and engage local youth in discussions regarding the region’s future.

– Create opportunities for local youth to develop start-ups and social enterprise.

– Establish under-18 entertainment opportunities.