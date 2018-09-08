Rocky mayor's desk: Let's talk away from screen

MEET AND GREET: Mayor Margaret Strelow is keen to hear from ratepayers at the upcoming Community Conversations.

Allan Reinikka ROK171117astrelow

Mayor's Desk: Margaret Strelow

THE rise of social media and the ubiquitous text has meant we are able to keep up to date with each other instantaneously throughout the day and when it comes to business, we now have a customer-centric world where customers expect their needs to be met instantly.

The council makes good use of social media - our Rockhampton Regional Council Facebook page has more than 20,000 followers and for day-to-day council business, it's your go-to.

We also have pages for our amazing services - the Art Gallery, Heritage Village, Zoo and Pilbeam Theatre.

These pages have become an essential tool as part of our interaction with you - the community - and now it's hard to imagine life without them.

Core council services that once required paper forms have become online services.

If you want to report a problem such as a pothole, a broken park bench or anything in need of attention, we encourage you to use the Snap, Send, Solve app.

It allows you to take a photo and record your position, which is then fed straight into our system for action, making all our lives much easier.

Social media and the use of apps is all well and good in this tech-driven world we live in - it's efficient, we can process things faster and at the end of the day we can offer a more streamlined experience that helps us better serve our community.

But I still believe that good old-fashioned, face-to-face communication is just as crucial as technology and we should never lose sight of that.

This leads me to our invitation to you to join us for face-to-face meetings as we host our annual Community Conversations around the region over the next few weeks.

Myself, fellow councillors and general managers will be visiting 10 locations in our rural and urban communities to talk about the projects, big and small, that are happening in the region and in your area.

More importantly though, we want to hear your feedback and any requests or suggestions you may have.

While we continue our advocacy for major projects, we remain committed to progressing and improving our everyday core council services and one of the best ways for us to do this is to personally meet you.

We take note of every request that needs actioning and sometimes they can be rectified immediately and other times we plan for them in our next budget or prioritise them within our current budget.

Our first meeting will be on Monday, September 10, in Bajool. We will then visit Bouldercombe, Gracemere, Frenchville, Parkhurst, Wycarbah, Mount Morgan, Alton Downs, Allenstown and Depot Hill over the next month.

We would love you to join us at your nearest Community Conversation from 6.30pm for a barbecue and a chat.

Check our website for the dates of when we will be visiting each of these localities.

If you want to be on our mailing list, sign up to our Regional Voice newsletter, where you will receive information on Community Conversations, pop-up stalls, events and surveys. Search "Regional Voice” on our website to sign up.