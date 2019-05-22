Menu
SUN'S RAYS: Junwoo Jo took this beautiful shot at Mulara.
Rocky meatworker constantly inspired by CQ landscapes

22nd May 2019 6:00 AM
WAKING up early on his days off to take photos of a beautiful Central Queensland sunrise is one of Junwoo Jo's favourite things to do.

Originally from South Korea, Junwoo has lived in Rockhampton for 10 years now and he has loved every minute of it.

"I met my beautiful wife, Cherry, at JBS when I was backpacking,” he said.

"We got married three years ago and we are still working at JBS.”

Taking up photography first as a hobby, Junwoo practises often and took to watching YouTube videos to learn as much as he could.

Taking on more and more photography, the next step for Junwoo was to start a local photography business, Cherryandjun Photography.

"I have enjoyed and loved every minute and I love taking photos of the sunrise and sunset,” he said.

"My eyes have changed since I started taking photography more seriously.

"It doesn't matter how ordinary the places are, they are still beautiful to me, and I have become more appreciative of what I have.”

Using his mirrorless Sony A7iii with a 16-35mm lens for landscape shots, Junwoo recently took a stunning photo at Mulara of the sunset behind a hill.

He entered into The Morning Bulletin's Facebook cover photo competition, and the picture was one of the most popular.

"I am so glad that I can share this beautiful small town with my friends, family back home,” he said.

Talking about how photography has changed him, Junwoo said he isn't afraid to ask for directions from strangers any more.

"Photography has made me stronger,” he said.

"I am not afraid to talk to people, to ask how to reach a place.”

With Central Queensland being such a big region, Junwoo says there is still so much more he wants to see and photograph.

There is one place, however, that is on the top of his list.

"If I can, I would love to go take photos at Carnarvon Gorge,” he said.

