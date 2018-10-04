Rocky men have sights on Queensland softball title

Rockhampton under-19 softballers Max Spencer (left) and Lachlan Crouch are confident of a strong showing at the state titles.

SOFTBALL: Max Spencer believes Rockhampton has a good chance of taking out the Queensland under-19 men's softball title.

Rockhampton is one of eight teams that will contest the championships in Noosa, which start on Friday.

The side boasts a wealth of talent, including Jeremy Waters and Michael Ludkin, who were part of the Australian Junior Steelers who won gold at the junior men's world championships in Canada in July.

Spencer is no stranger to representative duties either and was last week named in the Queensland under-17 team.

He believes Rockhampton will be a serious contender this weekend.

"All-round we have the team to win this year and this is the year we've got to go for it,” he said.

"In previous years we've always been a younger team but this year we've got a lot more senior players.

"I think we're definitely finals potential if we come together and play the way we know we can.”

Teammate Lachlan Crouch echoed Spencer's sentiments.

"I think we have a pretty good chance,” he said.

"Our preparations have been good and the boys have been bonding really well.”

JOINT FORCE: Rockhampton's Tiarna Wright (left) and Makayla Bell will play with a combined Ipswich/Logan City/Rockhampton team at the women's under-19 state titles in Cairns. PAM MCKAY

Meanwhile, four of Rockhampton's female players will compete at the women's under- 19 championships in Cairns.

Tiarna Wright, Makayla Bell and Marita Abell will play with the combined Ipswich/Logan City/Rockhampton side, while Moriah Cooke has been picked up by Far North Queensland.

Wright and Bell are 16 and both said they were looking forward to playing against some older and more experienced rivals.

"Most of them are towards the higher end of the age group and they are pretty good; there's Queensland players and Australian players,” Wright said.

"It's a bit daunting knowing that but we'll handle it.

"We have a few Queensland players from Logan City and Ipswich that are playing in the team so hopefully they can pull us all together and we can play well.

"I just want to fit in with the team and work together and have some fun.”

Bell, who has been playing softball for two years, said she was excited about hitting the diamonds with her southern teammates.

"I'm feeling pretty good about it but I know that all the teams there are going to be pretty strong.”