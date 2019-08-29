Rocky Men's Shed: Giving people like Paul a reason to live

Shed regular Paul Percival loves coming to the Men's Shed three times a week to socialise and to get creative with wood.

WITHOUT the structure created by a busy career, older retired locals like Paul Percival often struggle to find purpose in life and social connections.

After early onset dementia forced Mr Percival to retire from his job working for Gladstone Council, he felt trapped and bored in his home, lacking that outlet for a satisfying pursuit - until he discovered the Rockhampton Men's Shed.

Yesterday, Rockhampton's Men's Shed hosted a barbecue brunch for members around CQ to converge, network and begin the groundwork for an annual regional forum.

Dozens of people attended the event which featured 30 exhibitors featuring local organisations displaying the latest products, men's health checks, various government health departments, a ladies' patchwork group, police and SES safety talks.

Not experienced with wood or metal working, Mr Percival channelled his passion for drawing into burning designs into wood which were proudly on display.

Now he loves coming to the shed three times a week, catching up with the blokes for a cuppa and taking drawings he's worked on at home and turning them into art which was sold to support the efforts of Rockhampton's Men's Shed to boost their numbers by moving to a new shed complex.

"It's a great place, you meet lots of people. Even older blokes who can't work anymore come along and play cards and have a cup of coffee, and we talk,” Mr Percival said.

"It stops you going barmy at home.”

Australian Men's Shed Association event manager Marty Leist said the Big Brunches initiatives were being held throughout Queensland to get the shedders together to network and celebrate, with a bit of health education on the side.

"Men's Sheds are predominantly about men's health. If we call it a health facility, the men won't show up,” Mr Leist said.

"The Men's Sheds are a comfortable environment where men go to do blokey stuff, they interact, they talk and with that we can provide messages about men's health where these guys feel comfortable enough to talk about it.”

Rockhampton's Men's Shed secretary and treasurer Marion Lawler said after two years of hard work, things were coming together with construction imminent on their freshly cleared block on the CQUniversity grounds.

Thanks to generous grants from Iwasaki, the Queensland Government and RRC, she said they were ready to start compacting and laying slabs in the coming weeks, with plans to move the men into their new shed before the end of the year.