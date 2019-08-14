Rocky Men's Shed to host exhibition, BBQ and information day

Rockhampton Men's Shed Chairman Jim Lawler is working to create awareness about the vital role that Men's Shed organisation plays in the CQ community and the need for funds build a new Rockhampton Men's Shed.

TO highlight the vital role that Men's Sheds play in the community, Rockhampton Men's Shed have planned a BBQ and an exhibition of the creations produced by sheds around the region.

Together with the The Australian Men's Shed Association (AMSA) the Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc. will co-host the a Big BBQ Brunch on the football oval at CQ University North Campus on August 28.

Playing an important role in combating social isolation, Rockhampton Men's Shed Chairman Jim Lawler revealed their community awareness campaign would feature contributions from 15 Men's Sheds from across the Central Queensland Region who were invited to display what goes on within their sheds.

"The CQ University has kindly come on board to allow us to showcase this event so the Men's Sheds in this area can show you what we are all about,” Mr Lawler said.

"This event will allow The Men's Sheds from within this area to help to inform the public understand the role Men's Sheds play within our Communities.

"Come along and experience this important event and enjoy a morning full of fun.”

He said approximately 30 Exhibitors will be attending featuring local organisations displaying the latest products, Men's Health Checks, various Government Health Departments, a Ladies patchwork Group, Police Safety Talks and lots more.

"The SES and Belmont Rural Fire Brigade will be conducting demonstrations and Tom Wyatt will give a talk on Organic Gardening,” he said.

Mr Lawler said CQUniversity's Agricultural people will hold a display showcasing their research on improving crops in the area.

Rockhampton Men's Shed are continuing their efforts to fund-raise for the construction of a new shed complex.