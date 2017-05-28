27°
Rocky meth dad loses kids, does time in jail

28th May 2017 11:30 AM

A FIVE-MONTH crime spree was the final straw for authorities for a serial criminal who has a problem with methamphetamines and has lost custody of his four children.

The 30-year-old man spent 207 days in custody prior to pleading guilty to 15 offences in the Rockhampton District Court on May 23.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody on October 28 after being arrested for robbery and burglary, stealing, drugs, driving unlicensed and breaching bail conditions.

"You have, for a man of your age, 30, an unimpressive history," Judge Michael Burnett said.

"Drugs are clearly a significant issue for you for the past 12 years, as your criminal history suggests."

The man's defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said he and his partner started using meth.

"It exacerbated when he lost his kids," he said.

Crown prosecutor Sheridan Shaw said the defendant was on bail at the time he committed some of these offences.

"He continued to offend repeatedly until remanded in custody," she said.

The court heard the man placed three items in a bag, covered them with clothes before attempting to walk out of Autobarn in June last year.

He was asked by a store attendant to open his bag and show them what was inside, but he refused.

He has pushed a store employee as he fled the scene, leaving behind a bag that had material inside that identified him as the owner.

The court heard the man also broke into a house and stole an iPad and other items on another day.

At another home that he broke into, he had a shower and stole food from a fridge, again leaving behind an item that led police to identifying him as the offender.

He also stole chocolate bars from shops, a motor vehicle and drove without a licence.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client repeatedly offended to gain funds to pay for his drug addiction.

"He realises he needs to make this break from drugs," he said.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client was working towards breaking the habit permanently so that he can have access to his children again.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to 2.5 years jail and disqualified him from driving for three months. His presentence custody of 207 days were declared and he was released immediately on parole.

"You fall off the wagon, you won't be coming back here," Judge Burnett warned.

"You will be going straight back to prison."

