Meth addict steals car from female shopper

Thomas Peter Smith was yesterday granted a parole release date of March 7 after pleading guilty to the November 2016 robbery.

He has spent close to the past 12 months in custody after police caught him in his home town on March 12, 2017. Smith, through his lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand, yesterday moved to apologise to the female victim of the theft and reassure her he was not intent on seeking revenge after his release.

Rockhampton District Court Judge Michael Burnett heard the woman had been shopping at Brisbane's Chermside shopping centre with a friend when she returned to her car.

As she helped her friend into another vehicle, she left her purse, keys and phone in the driver's seat.

An opportunistic Smith spotted his chance.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said he struggled with the woman to get the keys before reversing off.

A bystander helped move her out of the way.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Mr Ahlstrand said Smith was under the influence of meth at the time of the incident and had little recollection.

He said his addiction to meth started after he used the drug to help with pain relief following a serious injury that hospitalised him for about 18 months in 2002.

Inside jail Smith was assaulted in his first week by three inmates, suffering a fractured eye socket and bruising to the head that required treatment in Brisbane.

He said Smith, a different person off drugs, was keen to rebuild relationships with his children following his release.

Judge Burnett said the robbery was a "terrifying experience" for the victim.

He sentenced Smith to one year and nine months jail, with a parole release date of yesterday.