29°
News

CQ miner with black lung wants $2m from mining companies

Campbell Gellie
| 4th Aug 2017 8:50 AM
The initial scans from 2006, showing signs of the black lung disease.
The initial scans from 2006, showing signs of the black lung disease. Jacob Miley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COURT papers have been filed by three miners seeking more than $5million from companies as the next stage in the black lung saga plays out.

Former underground coal miners Allan Leslie Matsen, Gavin Shane Anastasi and Allan James Thomson have filed lawsuits for a combined $5.287million from five different companies.

The men from Mirani, Bundaberg and Rockhampton are suing Glencore, Anglo American, Arco Coal Australia, Rio Tinto and BM Alliance, claiming the companies failed in their duty of care to workers by not warning them about the dangers of coal dust while working in their mines.

Now, they're claiming the mine operators' failure to care for them resulted in them developing black lung disease, known as coal workers pneumoconiosis.

This follows what is believed to be the first black lung Supreme Court case filed, against 16 companies, by Jason Bing in June. It hasn't progressed.

A second came in on June 20 when 67-year-old Kevin Bruce McPhail filed a $1.52million lawsuit at Mackay Courthouse against Glencore after working at Oaky Creek No. 1 Mine between 1990-2010.

Mackay lawyer Craig Worlsey filed that case and these new cases separately; however, the claims suggest all the mines operated the same way, supplying the men paper dust masks which weren't compulsory to wear.

It is claimed that the mine owners are to blame for not warning the miners about the dangers of coal dust and supplying them only with a paper dust mask that they were not required to wear in the underground mine.

The masks were for "when the dust conditions became uncomfortable" the court documents read.

It is also claimed the mining giants did not ventilate the mines to a point where the level of dust in the air was below the legal standard.

For most of the men's careers the disease was thought to have been eradicated from Queensland mines, until it re-appeared in May 2015.

That sent alarm bells through the industry and brought about an inquiry into how the risks from coal dust were being treated.

Now, two years since the first diagnosis, 23 people have been confirmed as having black lung disease.

Mr Matsen, a 52-year-old Mirani resident, found out he had black lung seven months after the disease first re-emerged, after working in seven different mines between 2001-2013.

In his claim he says he worked at Moranbah North Mine, Oaky Creek No 1 Colliery, Oaky North Colliery, Newlands South Colliery, Newlands North Colliery, Central Colliery and Kestrel Colliery.

During those years he worked as electrician and coal miner underground. He claims he was supplied with a paper dust mask and was told to wear it "when the dust conditions became uncomfortable".

Now unable to work in the coal industry, Mr Matsen is claiming a loss of future earnings, future allowances and damages from suffering an "impairment of his capacity to enjoy the amenities of life" to the tune of $1.468million.

Rockhampton resident 63-year-old Mr Thomson claims he worked at two mines in 15 years as a miner, six at Gordonstone Mine and nine at Oaky Creek No 1 Mine. He was diagnosed with black lung on April 26, 2016 and is claiming $2.276million from Arco Coal Australia and Glencore.

Mr Anastasi from Bundaberg is claiming $1.542million from Rio Tinto, Anglo Coal and Glencore.

The 58-year-old said in his claim he had worked as a contractor in four mines over 12 years with short to long stints in all of them.

He did claim while working at Oaky North Mine and Kestrel Mine between 2005 and 2006 he wasn't supplied with a paper dust mask.

The mining companies declined to comment. However, in Glencore's Notice to Defend in the McPhail case, it denied it owed Mr PcPhail a duty of care.

It also "does not admit the plaintiff was exposed to coal dust because... the defendant remains uncertain of this allegation," the Notice to Defend reads.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  black lung victim

New $1 billion fund to transform tourism in Rocky region

New $1 billion fund to transform tourism in Rocky region

Federal Labor urges tourism operators to assemble their wish lists.

Nicholls introduces candidates and makes LNP case for election

READY TO CAMPAIGN: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton to introduce his candidates.

Ready and raring to go for the upcoming state election.

Barnaby, Byrne discuss Rookwood weir, power prices and coal

TALKING CQ: Michelle Landry and Barnaby Joyce in Rockhampton to talk about Rookwood Weir and other topics during Mr Joyce's latest Rockhampton visit.

Some of the pressing issues facing CQ are discussed.

REVEALED: New dining destination has tongues wagging

The new Gossips Coffee and Chat Cafe at Gracemere.

New local business employs 14 staff

Local Partners

Cheap Rocky flights as Qantas and Virgin in price war

Virgin and Qantas slash prices in competing sales

CQ business picks up national award, despite hard times

BEST OF 23: Stephen Ellis, Pat O'Driscoll, Cathy O'Driscoll, Jonathon Offord, Kris McClymont, Neil Crow, Bernie Dodson and Brooke Scott from Knight Frank won a national award.

Local team recognised with major award

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

CELEBRITY chef Pete Evans is locked in another social media slugfest with medicos who discredited the science in his documentary about the paleo diet.

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

Hilltop Views with Executive Living

26/28 Banksia Place, Taranganba 4703

House 4 3 3 $720,000

From the moment you arrive at the hill top in this quiet cul-de-sac, you will quickly appreciate the north easterly aspect that this executive home enjoys. The...

Cooee Bay Beach house on 857m2!

4 Flinders Close, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Low-set 3-bedroom home sits on the border between Lammermoor & Cooee Bay! Offering great potential to build up and enjoy stunning views of Cooee Bay beach or enjoy...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 + GST

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Vendors Relocated, Property Vacant And Ready For Its New Owner

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This is a rare Wandal classic that has been lovingly nurtured by its two previous owners and now looking for the next chapter in its history. Its rustic brickwork...

1,419m2 Ocean View Allotment

21 Shannons Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this wonderful allotment and enjoy relaxed Ocean ... $160,000

Build your dream home on this wonderful allotment and enjoy relaxed Ocean View living! Surrounded by quality homes and situated close to schools, day care centres...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’