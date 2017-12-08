Rocky mixing with best in the county as affordable hot spot

RESULTS from on-line booking platforms are showing positive results as Rockhampton was named one of the best national destinations to holiday.

The Beef Capital came in at number 10 for Australia's best value destinations for 2018 with the average nightly accommodation costing $137 per night.

According to Wotif.com, the results are based Rocky's value for money as well as current booking trends.

New research from the popular accommodation booking site states affordable travel is becoming a huge factor influencing Aussie holidays.

With tumbling airfares and new routes by low-cost carriers, Wotif.com states the rise of affordable travel options over the next five years will impact the destination choice of 80 per cent of Aussie travellers.

The website states that climate change and our love for our pets have also been identified as a major trend when decided on a place to holiday.