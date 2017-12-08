Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky mixing with best in the county as affordable hot spot

Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development.
Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development. Levi Appleton
Shayla Bulloch
by

RESULTS from on-line booking platforms are showing positive results as Rockhampton was named one of the best national destinations to holiday.

The Beef Capital came in at number 10 for Australia's best value destinations for 2018 with the average nightly accommodation costing $137 per night.

 

According to Wotif.com, the results are based Rocky's value for money as well as current booking trends.

New research from the popular accommodation booking site states affordable travel is becoming a huge factor influencing Aussie holidays.

With tumbling airfares and new routes by low-cost carriers, Wotif.com states the rise of affordable travel options over the next five years will impact the destination choice of 80 per cent of Aussie travellers.

The website states that climate change and our love for our pets have also been identified as a major trend when decided on a place to holiday.

Related Items

Topics:  holiday rockhampton wotif.com

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'I lost everything': CQ man devastated by heartless thieves

'I lost everything': CQ man devastated by heartless thieves

'Do you really want to take more from me?': Cyclone-ravaged business owner Sandy Petrie is at the mercy of criminals.

Inside Yeppoon's amazing new business venture

Reg and Kat Taylors' business will have you wanting more.

This new venture is set to add a new flavour to Coast's retail scene

GALLERY: St Ursula's College Formal

Formal Group Photo

View all the Glitz and Glamour of St Ursula's Formal here.

MP calls for law change as CQ miners set for sad Christmas

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners calling for a the federal government to ban extended lockouts.

Federal govt under pressure to address "cruel corporate behaviour”

Local Partners