Rocky model makes Girlfriend Model Search finals, super-stardom awaits

Leighton Smith
| 18th Jul 2017 1:31 PM
SKY IS THE LIMIT: Rockhampton model Shyla Jay Topper has a bright future ahead.
SKY IS THE LIMIT: Rockhampton model Shyla Jay Topper has a bright future ahead.

EVER since she was a little girl, people have told Shyla Jay Topper she was photogenic.

It seems they had a point with Shyla beating more than 300 girls to win the Girlfriend Model Search competition for Queensland last weekend at Brisbane's Westfield Garden City.

Shyla had travelled to Brisbane with a few of her other modelling friends for a road trip and when she saw the Girlfriend Model Search was on, figured she "may as well give it a go”.

"I was shocked when they called out my name, I didn't expect it at all,” Shyla said.

STYLISH AND CLASSY: Rockhampton&#39;s Shyla Jay Topper could be the next "It Girl”
STYLISH AND CLASSY: Rockhampton's Shyla Jay Topper could be the next "It Girl"

The Girlfriend Model Search, which has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in the industry, was looking for healthy, confident girls who had what it took to be modelling's next "It Girl”.

Shyla will join eight other Queensland girls, with their flights paid, to travel to Sydney to compete in the national finals towards the end of the year.

Born and bred in Rockhampton, Shyla, 16, attends Emmaus College, has only been involved in modelling the past 10 months after falling in love with the business during a photo shoot.

COMPETITION WINNER: Rockhampton&#39;s Shyla Jay Topper has won the Queensland leg of the Girlfriend Model Search competition.
COMPETITION WINNER: Rockhampton's Shyla Jay Topper has won the Queensland leg of the Girlfriend Model Search competition.

"I really enjoyed it so I went and joined Elite Avenue Modelling Academy and since then I've been trained and mentored by Louisa Bradley, I've signed with a bigger agency Wink Models and I've been noticed by national and international agencies,” she said.

"[Elite Avenue] trained me and taught me the ways of modelling, which really helped and I wouldn't be able to do it without them and they gave me opportunities to go and do stuff and help me get signed to bigger and bigger agencies.

"I've become an ambassador for many different brands including swim wear, online clothing brands and even chocolate.”

Shyla has had a big year with a number of businesses sponsoring her, appearing in a commercial for a Gold Coast restaurant, finishing national runner up in Country Girl Australia and victory in the Queensland leg of the Girlfriend Model Search potentially being her big break.

"In August I go down to Sydney with the finalists from each state and we do a fashion and beauty shoot for Girlfriend Magazine and in December we all get to be in the magazine and when the issue comes out we get to find out who's on the cover,” she said.

ROCKHAMPTON MODEL: Shyla Jay Topper is a class act.
ROCKHAMPTON MODEL: Shyla Jay Topper is a class act.

If she wins the national final, Shyla said it would be a dream come true to participate in fashion shoots, receive a prize pack worth $1000, be offered a two year modelling contract and fly to either London or New York to meet with an international modelling agency.

"It's pretty exciting to see this all coming together, such incredible opportunities are being placed in front of me, I'm just hoping to get bigger and better things.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
