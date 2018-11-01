Rocky models to strut their stuff in supermodel competition

Milly Cogill headed to Bali last year as part of the competition's top 20 finalists.

A MODELLING competition with a difference will make its official debut in Rockhampton in December.

International model, Jess Davis, founded Australian Supermodel of the Year five years ago after she returned to Australia and noticed a need for a more diverse modelling event.

After Rockhampton's Milly Cogill qualified as one of 20 finalists in last year's competition, Ms Davis was excited to return to Rockhampton and scope out more impressive talent.

Jess Davis founded the Australian version of Supermodel of the Year five years ago. Jess Davis

"This will be the first major lot of auditions in Rockhampton,” Ms Davis said.

"Hopefully we'll get to see some amazing talent.

"The talent from Rocky is pretty good and has more of a beach vibe as being from north Queensland, there's warm weather all year round. We get a lot of swim wear models from there.”

On December 1-2, Ms Davis will run the workshop and audition days, where entrants will be exposed to mentoring and modelling skills.

On December 1, the models will learn to pose, be taught natural make-up looks, discuss nutrition and health for longevity in the industry, have a live photo-shoot and learn about the relationship between a model and its photographer.

On December 2, the models will bring everything they learnt the day before to their audition, where they will participate in three walks and be interviewed by the judges.

The winners for each region will then be announced with the top 20 point scorers across the country then selected to jet off to Bali in February for an all-expenses paid trip.

In Bali, the finalists will meet with brands and undergo further workshops and photo-shoots before the final winner is announced.

"This year there's five categories with a winner from each; mainstream (females aged 18-29), female teens (aged 14-18), males (aged 14-30), curves (plus-sized female models wanting to promote a healthy body image) and fit (which is more fitness-based models promoting a healthy fitness lifestyle),” Ms Davis said.

"It's for models of all experience levels, including those who've never modelled before.

"There's other modelling competitions, which focus on pageants like we do, but they all seem to look for one look.

"We like to see models from all walks of life, who are all completely different and unique in their own way, and we want them to show their personalities.

"It gives contestants the chance to be themselves and not have to fit in.”

For Ms Davis, her 13 years of experience within the industry has taught her the importance of confidence and being true to oneself.

"It's about being true to yourself, being comfortable with the way you look and having the personality to get along with different designers and people in the industry,” she said.

"We're teaching these girls to create rapport with clients, be respectful, stand up for themselves, hold their heads high and further their careers.”

Freelance photographer Mike Brooke will be photographing at the Rockhampton event with his 23-year-old daughter, Ashley, coming on board as a make-up artist.

"We do mentoring with the models and help them build their Instagram and their brand and how to know what photographers to work with,” Mr Brooke said.

"We work with women to empower them. It's teaching girls that it's okay to say no and giving them that confidence.

"There will also be a psychologist and a life coach working with the models as well.

"This isn't just about modelling. At the end of the day, if they don't become models they'll have those life skills.

Go in the running for 2018 Australian Supermodel of the Year Jess Davis

Registrations close November 8.

Find out more information at supermodeloftheyear.com or on the competition's Facebook page.