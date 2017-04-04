Rocky motel open but empty: Owner to cop devastating loss

Peter Boland from the Best Western Cattle City Motor Inn is concerned about how the closure of Gladstone Rd will affect business.

FIVE days after Peter Boland took over the reins at Rockhampton's Best Western Cattle City Motor Inn a flood struck.

It was February 2008.

The next few weeks were a precursor to what was to follow in a decade of business heartbreak brought on by frequent natural disasters.

Today, Peter is once again resigned to another major flood.

As authorities this afternoon divert traffic away from Gladstone Rd, Peter has been busily getting the message out to everyone that he's very much open for business.

He's put a sign along Upper Dawson Rd, where an expected 23,000 more traffic movements are now expected daily, and increased his social media messaging.

"We've got one booking for tonight and one for tomorrow,” Peter said.

"It's the same customer.

"We don't get any water in here. We are still open, but people can't get here.”

He said water generally came up along Gladstone Rd near the Saleyards Distilliery, to the north, and the BP fuel station, to the south.

"We are left on this sort of island in the middle,” Peter said.

"It does flood around the back.”

He said his phone had been running hot with people either calling to cancel reservations or wish him the best for the period to come.

"It has been tough for businesses this end of town,” Peter said.

As well as the road closure, Peter was busy yesterday getting power restored to the motel.

It's not just bad news for Peter with a team of about eight casual staff also not getting the work hours during the flood period.

"Walk-ins make up about 20% of our business,” Peter said.