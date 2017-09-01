Rocky mother's adrenaline-fuelled punch-on with car theft culprit

ADRENALINE overcame a Rockhampton mother of two when an intruder entered her home as she laid her two children to bed last night.

Moments later the woman, who does not wish to be identified, realised the person had stolen the keys to her car and smashed into the side of the mechanic business across the road.

She raced to confront the man and landed a few punches, despite having the use of one arm at the moment.

"I came out to see what was happening because I had my car on the charger, because I have put a lot of money into getting it onto the road the last few weeks, and it was gone,” she recalled.

"I looked out onto the street and I saw it across the road, I ran across the road and the driver tried to get away from me.

"So I grabbed the keys out of the ignition and had a bit of a scuffle with the driver and waited for the authorities to come.”

She said the police responded within two minutes, and while she was grateful for their assistance she still feared someone would return to her home.

"When you have got little children, to know that someone can easily walk in and out of your house... safety is very important, gotta start locking doors,” she said.

Police report two unknown offenders were responsible for the incident, however the woman whose car was stolen only encountered one.

The woman said the male, who she did not know, jumped out of the car and apologised for his actions before he ran off on foot.

"He was very radical and said 'I'm sorry I'm sorry, I didn't mean to do it',” she said, referring to stealing her car.

The woman's father-in-law had been visiting to get the car roadworthy, and said luckily the car was near empty on fuel so they couldn't get far.

But the woman will now spend the next few weeks trying to undo the damage.

Building damaged overnight by stolen car.

M Group Tyre and Mechanical manager Lionel Hopes received a call from the police about 8.20pm last night to alert him to the incident.

Today, he said it will take about four weeks to fix the damage, but he was thankful the offenders didn't appear to steal or damage any more property.

"I don't understand why someone would steal a car from across the road and drive it here... now it's back where it came from,” he said.

Luckily the owners of the shop have insurance, and the business is not out of pocket for the repairs.