STOLEN PLATES: A Rockhampton woman pleaded guilty to stealing number plates so that she could drive her kids to school.
Crime

Rocky mother's law breaking desperation to drive

Leighton Smith
by
12th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON mother was so desperate to drive her kids to school that she stole the number plates off another vehicle.

Mother-of-four and carer to her epileptic brother, Rachel Gloria Alexis Landers, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft when she fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard on June 10 at 11.10pm near Rockhampton Airport, Landers made the wrong decision to steal the number plates following another incorrect decision to lend her car to her friend who drove without a licence, with the police subsequently confiscating her vehicle's registration for a week.

Police detected Landers' red Mazda with the stolen plates on June 17 at Pink Lily.

A downcast Landers accepted what she did was dishonest.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Landers' lack of criminal history, fining her $50 with no conviction recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

