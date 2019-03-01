Rocky Motocross Club holds first Club Day of the year

MOTOCROSS: Rockhampton Motocross' second Club Day of the year on Sunday will have something for everyone.

A major drawcard for this weekend will be the involvement of international elite rider Todd Waters, who will be racing in between hosting a coaching clinic on the Saturday and Monday.

"Everyone is really excited and can't wait to see him,” club president Peter Dark said.

"He has speed and an international-level rider skill level and to have him at our local venue gets our club's name out there and raises our profile.

"Some of those big-name riders don't get the time or chance to come to our club.”

Dark expected the day to have a big turnout of about 150 riders.

"Our first club day was earlier this month at Reef to Beef and so far so good,” he said.

"There's been a small increase in numbers, which is good as we always aim to get more riders.

"There are new names on the list we haven't seen before and older names who have been around for a while.”

The divisions will vary in age and skill levels, ranging from four-year-olds in the demonstration class upwards.

"There are different skill levels, from really good riders to average and beginner riders,” Dark said.

"Club days are about trying to introduce everyone to the sport and keep the good riders at the club.”

In two weekends' time, Rocky Motocross Club will hold round two of the CQ Championships.

"Levi Rogers (Junior Lites) has been going really well down south at the Southern Series and it will be great to see him at our event,” Dark said.

"Junior riders Brad West and Ty Souter are going really well and a couple of original senior riders like Rocky's Beau Dargel, who's been around a long time and knows the track, will be there.

"Beau finished in the top 15 at last year's MX Nationals. He inspires younger kids and they get a spark out of it.”

Check out the action

Racing starts 9am Sunday

Nominations close Saturday afternoon

Nominate at RiderNet

Free entry for spectators