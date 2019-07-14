Menu
CRASH: Multiple emergency crews raced to where a car had plunged off a cliff near Mount Morgan.
News

Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
A MAN was lucky to be alive after a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a 21-year-old Norman Garden man escaping with shoulder and ankle injuries.

LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan.
Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were tasked to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from his purple Holden Commodore went off the cliff at School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

