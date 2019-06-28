Rocky mountain-top back open for business

GET SET to head up to Mount Archer to catch the sunset, have a picnic or enjoy a bushwalk, because Pilbeam Drive is once again open to the public from this afternoon.

Over the last few months, Pilbeam Drive has undergone significant works to repair damage caused by tropical cyclone Debbie in 2017.

The $3.88 million remediation works have been completed with funding from both the council and the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga thanked the residents of Mount Archer for their incredible patience while the works have been undertaken.

"I know the millions in State Government investment in Fraser Park, the new amphitheatre, Nurim Circuit Walk and the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve has been warmly received by many of the residents,” Mrs Lauga said.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said residents will be excited to hear that the road is open.

"I know that many people have sorely missed being able to take a sunset stroll along the award-winning boardwalk or enjoy Mount Archer's unique bushland, and I want to thank everyone for their patience while these works have been ongoing,” said Mayor Strelow.

Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said these works were necessary following TC Debbie, and that residents and visitors of Mount Archer will be happy the works are almost complete.