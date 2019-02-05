Rocky moves to become sister city with our new friends

ROCKHAMPTON could be getting a sister city.

Rockhampton and Huizhou signed a Friendship City Agreement in December.

Rockhampton became a sister city with Zhenjiang in September 2018, after being friends since November 2016.

Huizhou has since asked if Rockhampton would like to become a sister city.

It was noted in the meeting agenda that "Huizhou, with its strong food supply chain capabilities, offers many opportunities to collaborate across industry sectors. The Sister City Agreement will strengthen this relationship into the future and allow Rockhampton Region opportunities into southern China.”

Councillors agreed it was a good move.

Huizhou, Rockhampton's Chinese friendship city. RRC

"We think there is a lot of value in this sister city,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

Huizhou will now move to seek approval from the Chinese Central Government to change the status to a sister city relationship.

"This doesn't formalise the sister city agreement, it just formalises we would like to look at the option,” Cr Strelow said.

It was also noted in the agenda in Advance Rockhampton's monthly operational report that the council had plans of exchanging books with Chinese city Zhenjiang.

One hundred books from Zhenjiang have been received and the library is working on creating a book plate as well as completing a list of 100 books to post to Zhenjiang.

These 100 books will be displayed at our libraries.

Zhenjiang is on the banks of the Yangtze River in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.