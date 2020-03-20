Rocky mum, 41, wins second Australian title

SHOWDOWN: Rockhampton's Simone Offord (right) lands a punch on the chin of Rebecca Moore in the Australian title fight. Picture: Contributed

SHOWDOWN: Rockhampton's Simone Offord (right) lands a punch on the chin of Rebecca Moore in the Australian title fight. Picture: Contributed

MUAY THAI: It was the “fire still burning inside” that prompted Simone Offord’s return to the ring.

That fire turned to an inferno as the 41-year-old powered her way to a second national belt at the recent Rumble at the Ridge.

Offord survived two eight-second counts to score a split points decision and claim the Australian K1 bantamweight title.

RELIEF: Rockhampton’s Simone Offord is declared the winner of the Australilan title fight against Rebecca Moore. Picture: Contributed

“It was a relief, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. It felt like the world was lifted off my shoulders,” she said of the win.

The mother-of-three stepped back from competition after she won the Australian flyweight title in June last year.

“I was definitely thinking that was it. I had made it to the level that I had wanted to go and I was going to call it quits and just continue training,” Offord said.

“I continued to train but there was a fire still burning inside me.

“I described it to people it’s like when you’re driving a Porsche and you’re only going in fourth gear. I really missed putting myself into fifth gear.”

The opportunity to hit top gear came in the form of a title showdown with Burleigh’s Rebecca Moore.

“I got the offer about eight weeks out and I contemplated it for a few days.

“I pushed myself mentally through some of my training and I felt like I could still do it, that I still had it.

“I definitely stepped things up. I pushed myself harder; in break time I was doing extra stuff or instead of just coasting along and getting the circuit done I would go 110 per cent.

“Because I’d had a break mentally from fighting, I felt like I needed to play a bit of catch-up so I started training on Sundays as well.”

Rockhampton's Simone Offord used her kicks to great effect against Rebecca Moore. Picture: Contributed

Offord learned that Moore packed a punch and had had three knockouts in her career.

“I knew she was in it to win it and I knew she could be dangerous,” she said.

“The aim was to get in close and stay in close and keep her moving so she couldn’t stay planted and deliver those power shots.

“I thought if I was going to win it I would need to kick a lot.

“She was a lot tougher than I thought. She hit very hard and she gave me two eight counts in the first and last rounds.

“I managed to get a few good rib kicks on her and gave her an eight-second count in the second.

“I was peppering her but I knew one good power shot from her could finish me off so I never got complacent.”

Offord paid tribute to trainer Ferdie Galguierra and her training partners at Unison Martial Arts, thanking them for their help, hard work and support during her fight preparation.

She said this title win was incredibly satisfying.

“My first title fight I was full of nerves and I felt like I was winging it a little bit,” she said.

“This one it was a matter of getting down to business. I knew what I had to do, I had a game plan and I got it done.

“I wanted to do it for me, not for anybody else.

“Muay thai will always be a part of me. I’ll always train but I think that could be my last fight.”