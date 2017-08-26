26°
News

Rocky mum: after-hours doctor saved my son's life

Leighton Smith
| 26th Aug 2017 9:40 AM
CONCERNED MUM: Christine Merrett (left) and her son Sam are concerned Medicare funding for doctor home visits may be stopped.
CONCERNED MUM: Christine Merrett (left) and her son Sam are concerned Medicare funding for doctor home visits may be stopped. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Christine Merrett's son was struck down with what she thought was croup that grew progressively worse, she called a home visit doctor who quickly recognised her son was having an asthma attack and rushed him to the hospital.

With emergency rooms overflowing with patients during a record-breaking flu season, there are concerns that a vital home visit service provided by doctors could be in jeopardy, affecting people like Christine and placing an additional strain on hospitals, ambulances and health care providers.

The National Medical Deputising Service (NAMDS) is the peak body representing after-hours medical deputising services in Australia said the Government's review of Medicare would prevent most existing doctors, including emergency doctors, from providing home visits.

In a statement, NAMDS said it would mean only a patient's own GP would be able to visit after hours, leaving most patients like Ms Merrett with no option but to visit an emergency department.

"I was bitterly disappointed when I heard they might stop funding for the home visit doctor," Ms Merrett said. "I've used it five to six times over the past two-and-a-half years."

Mother of four, Ms Merrett, 50, said she mostly used the home visit doctor for her son Sam, 6, who was often afflicted with croup, which she would normally manage at home.

In April last year, she had a bad feeling about her son's condition and called the home doctor to visit "to be sure".

"It was after hours and we didn't want to take him outside, which would have made him worse," Ms Merrett said.

"We knew he needed treatment however and made a call to an after-hours doctor.

"He recognised straight away that my son was actually having an asthma attack, and called an ambulance on our behalf."

Ms Merrett says without the doctor's diagnosis, her son "would have died that night".

The home visit doctor also helped her son Thomas, 17, who was suffering from a panic attack and couldn't leave the house.

"The home doctors were always efficient, accurate and always turn up in a kindly manner, they're great," she said.

"This service is very valuable, it's free, it's taking pressure off for non-critical health situations for the ambulances and emergency rooms at hospitals."

"The local GP's always booked up and it's very hard to get in to see them."

She said no doctors seem to bulk bills these days.

"I work and pay taxes and Medicare for these house call doctors who provide a very valuable service."

"If my son had a cough or cold, a doctor normally comes in and writes prescription," she said.

>>READ: The government responds to concerns about after-hours doctor services<<

NAMDS President Dr Spiro Doukakis said he feared that local emergency departments would not cope with the sudden increase in demand."The simple fact is that the only alternative for local patients like Ms Merrett's son would be to queue up at emergency departments, if after hours home visits are no longer available," Dr Doukakis said.

"This would be a major funding cut to Medicare, impacting most doctors currently providing home visits at night and weekends. It will no longer be viable for them to provide the service.

"This would have a catastrophic impact on people like Ms Merrett and on the safety of people visiting stretched emergency departments for life threatening emergency issues. It will cost lives and would be a clear breach of the Federal Government's promise not to cut Medicare."

Dr Doukakis quoted a Deloitte Access Economics report which found that without access to after-hours visits by doctors to households and aged-care homes the cost to the health system would be $724 million higher over the four years.

He implored local MP Michelle Landry to stand up for the after hours home visits in the Parliament.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  after hours gp service doctor medical care medicare namds national medical deputising service

Adani training boost for Rocky's small businesses

Adani training boost for Rocky's small businesses

Over 50 businesses are part of a free four-week training course running in Rockhampton

They met online over a decade ago, now they're engaged

LOVE ONLINE: Derek Zomer and Jennifer Jackson met in an online gaming forum when they were young teenagers and fell in love after a decade-long friendship. They're now engaged.

Love conquers the world for this long-distance couple

Government responds to home doctor visit concerns

NO CUTS: Minister for health Greg Hunt and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have denied there will be any cuts to home visiting doctor services.

Denying funding cut and raising concerns about GP billing.

Councillor's indigenous call for Yeppoon Aus Day celebrations

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is running again in the upcoming local government election. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror

Adam Belot believed the answer to the debate was inclusion

Local Partners

Custom feature has buyers flocking to this Rocky home

Find out why your kids will absolutely fall in love with this huge property

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

READER PHOTOS: Unicorns, mermaids and Harry Potter popular choices this Book Week

Woody and Pocahontas (Lucas Barber and Mackenzie Da Silva, St Joseph's Park Avenue)

The Bulletin called out to readers to share their Book Week photos

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Rocky schoolgirl conquers nerves with stirring performance

Taking centre stage at Bauhinia House are Kaylah Richter-Halliday, Lynda Dowley, Kiana Cartwright and Kasey Neilsen.

Popular Rocky venue packed as students take centre stage

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Minutes from the Beach with room for a Shed!

8 Saltwater Court, Mulambin 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Spacious floor plan, multiple living areas, 1,025m2 allotment with side access – these are just some of the features on offer here at Saltwater Court! This is a...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $399,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $399,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

5 Bedroom Brick on 1 Acre with Large Powered Shed!

79-81 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 6 $519,000

This fantastic 4 year old home is perfect for the larger family, offering five bedrooms, a triple car garage and a large outdoor entertainment it truly...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This large 4 bedroom home has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy the privacy this great home has to offer. Features include, 4 built-in bedrooms...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $519,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river