Rocky mum bowled over by Brisbane Heat award

CRICKET: Kat Keiler was bowled over when she won the Brisbane Heat’s KFC Local Matters award.

The Norths Rockhampton Cricket Club stalwart was recognised for her work within the Tigers ranks.

She has been a major player in growing the club’s junior program and a driving force in the formation of the club’s women’s team, which will play in the opening round of Rockhampton Cricket’s first women’s competition tonight.

Keiler was nominated by clubmate Kerry Charles, whose nomination read: “Katherine is a mum who is coaching all areas from junior and Master Blaster up to under-12s whilst trying to build a women’s team.”

As the award winner, Keiler received $1100 worth of equipment for the club.

READ: ‘I think Rockhampton has made some great progress’

READ: ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

READ: Girls fine-tune skills at Brisbane Heat clinic

She also received a signed Brisbane Heat shirt, which she and Charles decided to auction off to raise funds for a barbecue for the club.

Keiler was thrilled to receive the award but was quick to acknowledge others within the club.

“It’s not just me who’s done the work. I’m really humbled to be the one that’s been given the award but it’s really been a team effort,” she said.

“If there’s a job to be done we put it out there and plenty of hands up up in the air so that’s what’s really nice about this club.

“I have to thank Kerry for the nomination. She puts in lots of hard work too and when she sent me the email (to tell me I’d won) I said you should be getting one of these as well.”

Keiler said her husband had played with the Tigers and it was the club they returned to when their boys were old enough to start playing cricket.

“There’s nothing better than a good community sporting club and we just pitch in and help out where we can,” she said.

“Cricket is very Australian, it’s summer time and it’s something kids can take with them anywhere.

“It’s on beaches, in back yards and at schools. People just really enjoy the competition and enjoy the skills and all abilities can get involved and enjoy a game.”