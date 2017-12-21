Rocky mum credits six-week course with turning life around

Terri Marshall, Amy Penney, Jessica Hughes and Sally's Place trainer Tim Frost at a Rockhampton training course designed to give job seekers new skills and work placements.

APART from having children, the workplace preparation training Jessica Hughes has just finished is the greatest thing to happen in her life.

She and five other unemployed people are hoping to start 2018 with a fresh new career, and outlook on life, after a six-week training course that's given them a whole new direction.

Jessica hasn't worked since her first child was born in 2009, so finding a new job has been a daunting prospect.

When she saw a brochure for the Sally's Place hospitality training course at her employment agency, Jessica took a chance.

Having grown up in a violent family, Jessica said her choices as a young adult were limited after a childhood spent moving around.

Jessica now looks at her future with hope for the first time in many years.

"This is the best thing that has ever happened in my life apart from kids,” she said.

"Everything is just going forward and there's no looking back any more.”

Amy Penney had a similar experience on the course, which she took as a way to enter back into work following a major car crash.

The crash left her out of a job for over a year and with anxiety, but already she said the course had helped her improve in leaps and bounds.

"Having this has benefited me in so many ways,” she said.

Sally's Place is based in Brisbane, but runs courses Queensland-wide throughout the year.

Trainer Tim Frost said he was proud to the improvements each of the six trainees had made.

The six-week course has equipped the trainees with formal qualifications, Food Safety Supervisor, Responsible Service of Alcohol and Responsible Service of Gambling, as well as several other hospitality skills.

Before any of this though, the trainees went through Sally's Palace foundation courses focused on literacy, numeracy, communication and teamwork.

Tim said these four skills were designed to help trainees fit in to any workplace.

The trainees finished up the their study last week at the Heritage Hotel, where Tim said they had been lucky enough to use bar and other facilities for hands-on experience.

But they're about to get even more experience, each completing a 36-shift placement to complement their new qualifications.

Tim said each trainee would go to a different venue and it was hoped this would increase their employability even further.

"Hospitality being a really transient industry, we're using those 36 shift placements to try and get their foot in the door,” he said.

