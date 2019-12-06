Menu
Jana Zavazal and her mother Suyin Ruback graduate from CQUniversity
News

Rocky mum, daughter duo study and graduate together

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
6th Dec 2019 12:30 AM
SUYIN Ruback said she felt blessed to be graduating from CQUniversity alongside her daughter.

“We’ve never been to a graduation; it seems like something off the TV,” she said.

Ms Ruback has completed a Bachelor in Public Health and her daughter Jana Zavazal will receive a Bachelor of Nursing.

“My grandmother was a nurse out bush and I love community work too,” said Ms Zavazal, who currently works as an Ozcare assistant.

“I wasn’t going to study at first but Mum inspired me.

“She told me if I really wanted to be a nurse then I had to go for it.”

Ms Ruback chose her degree because both her parents passed away from diabetes.

“Education about chronic care is very important, especially in the indigenous community,” said the Maluyligal woman.

“Everyone at the University, including the indigenous engagement people, have been really supportive during our distance education studies.”

She will continue to work in her women’s health role in Hervey Bay. A total of 388 graduates will cross the stage during two ceremonies at CQUnivesity Rockhampton at 9am and 3pm today.

cquniversity rockhampton suyin ruback tertiary education
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

