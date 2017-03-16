Rocky mum discovers price of hanging out with potheads

A YOUNG single mum of two kids has found out the price of hanging out with people who smoke cannabis.

The woman in her 20s represented herself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after a roadside test on January 19 found she had drugs in her system.

Sophie Louise George told the court she was a single mother of two children and that the three places she needed to get her family before 9am every day could not be done via the current public transport system - she would have to get a taxi to transport her family.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court police were conducting patrols when they intercepted George's vehicle on Reaney St, Berserker, at 10.50pm on January 19, and she returned a positive roadside drug test.

He said George did not admit to using drugs, however, she had admitted it was possible she had been around people that had been smoking cannabis.

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account George's personal circumstances and gave her a lenient disqualified driving period.

She was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $450.