Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of unlicensed driving. Picture: Tony Martin
Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of unlicensed driving. Picture: Tony Martin
Crime

Rocky mum faces court for unlicensed driving

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Oct 2020 4:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother appeared in court this week with her young child after being charged with unlicensed driving.

Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty to the single charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Morrison was intercepted travelling along Fitzroy St, Rockhampton, at 7.15pm on September 5.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Rocky outlaw motorcycle gang members charged in police bust

Youth faces court for sports club smash and grab

Ms King said checks revealed Morrison’s provisional licence had been demerit point suspended on August 12 due to a number of speeding offences.

She said Morrison told police she was unaware her licence had been suspended.

Morrison was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Watch state’s top women softballers in action

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Watch state’s top women softballers in action

        Softball and Baseball Eleven teams from across Queensland contesting open championships in Rockhampton.

        Rocky outlaw motorcycle gang members charged in police bust

        Premium Content Rocky outlaw motorcycle gang members charged in police bust

        Crime A search warrant was executed at a Rockhampton business yesterday with a...

        DEBATE REPLAY: Keppel candidates thrash out key issues

        Premium Content DEBATE REPLAY: Keppel candidates thrash out key issues

        Politics Keppel candidates lock horns in debate livestreamed on this website.

        CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Crime Police are seeking assistance solving a number of cases in the Rockhampton region.