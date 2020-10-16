Rocky mum faces court for unlicensed driving

Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of unlicensed driving. Picture: Tony Martin

Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of unlicensed driving. Picture: Tony Martin

A YOUNG mother appeared in court this week with her young child after being charged with unlicensed driving.

Shakira Nariese Morrison pleaded guilty to the single charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 13.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Morrison was intercepted travelling along Fitzroy St, Rockhampton, at 7.15pm on September 5.

Ms King said checks revealed Morrison’s provisional licence had been demerit point suspended on August 12 due to a number of speeding offences.

She said Morrison told police she was unaware her licence had been suspended.

Morrison was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.