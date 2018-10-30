Rocky mum gearing up to race motocross next year

REVVED UP: Ebonie Gillies is keen to start racing and said it was fantastic to see so many participants at Sunday's ladies only motocross come 'n' try day.

MOTOCROSS: Rockhampton's Ebonie Gillies hopes to be racing motocross next year.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to motorbikes, having done a lot of trail riding, but she is now keen to transition to the track.

Gillies was among 18 eager participants who took part in a ladies-only come 'n' try day run by the Rockhampton Motocross Club at its Six Mile Raceway on Sunday.

The two-hour session was conducted by Rocky's own Tatts Finke Desert Race champion Ellyse O'Connor, who was "blown away” by the turnout.

Gillies, too, said it was fantastic to see so many women there on Sunday.

"I'm hoping by next year I will be racing,” she said.

"All my family - my three boys and my husband - all ride so I don't really have a choice.

"It's something I've wanted to get into and wanted to do but the fact that not a lot of girls are doing it has been holding me back.”

Gillies was encouraged by Sunday's attendance and said the main lesson she learned was to have no fear.

"I think us women tend to think too much. You just need to get out there and just do it,” she said.

"It was so much fun being out there riding the track with all the girls.

"I guess the other thing is that you're never too old to give it a go.”

Gillies said she was keen to take part in the mum's race at the RADMX annual Rocky Raiser on November 24-25.

O'Connor said it was great watching the ladies' confidence grow during the session.

"Some of the ladies hadn't ridden at all, some had been riding in the bush and wanted to try the track and some had just seen it advertised and wanted to give it a go,” she said.

"We went through some basic skills and drills to get them them feeling confident and comfortable on their bikes.

"Once we got out on the track, everyone seemed to get around really well and I was very impressed with how they all went.”