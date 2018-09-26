Rocky Mum makes special trip to Gladstone just for ALDI

ALDI GOODS: Sally Hancock and her daughter Matilda love ALDI. Matilda is holding her favourite biscuits, ALDI crackers.

ALDI GOODS: Sally Hancock and her daughter Matilda love ALDI. Matilda is holding her favourite biscuits, ALDI crackers. ROK250918aaldi1

A 200KM round trip to Gladstone and back is "absolutely” justified given the savings, Rockhampton woman Sally Hancock says.

Mother of two year-old daughter, Matilda, Ms Hancock can't wait to see ALDI open in Rockhampton.

READ HERE: ALDI are officially opening not one, but two stores in Rockhampton

"It is the price, more than anything, and I do love their products,” she said.

Ms Hancock came across ALDI products when she was pregnant with Matilda, as her Mum, who lives in Bundaberg, gave her a baby shower gift of Aldi baby products - nappies, wipes, nappy bags, wash and lotions.

"I just went 'oh my god, this is awesome',” she said.

Ms Hancock visits her mum in Bundaberg once a month and found herself shopping at ALDI more often.

Most trips, she now takes a Waeco fridge in the car and gets all she can.

On occasion, she will do the special trip to Gladstone if her ALDI stock is getting low.

"I get meat, dairy, fruit and vege, there isn't really much I don't get,” she said.

"And if not I do a cupboard stock up.”

Sally Hancock and daughter Matilda are excited for ALDI to come to Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK250918aaldi2

Simple products that, as a mum, she has to buy a lot of, are very cheap, from nappies to formula.

"I love that you can buy three quarters of a shopping trolley for $200,” she said.

And the wide variety there is, not just the food, but retail items that are mostly unique to ALDI.

READ HERE: ALDI reveals plans for new Rocky stores

"It is amazing how many people that come to my house and ask where did you get that and I say ALDI,” she said.

"Just stuff I have never seen, sushi sets, pet sets, all this cool stuff, children's clothing.”

She hasn't come across anything she doesn't like.

"I know they don't have the full range of everything. I just pick what I do like and what I can't get, I go to Woolies.

"I don't know if there is one product that I have bought that I wouldn't buy again.”

Ms Hancock has been keenly watching the construction of the site and said she would "absolutely” be one of the first customers.

READ HERE: New Rocky ALDI store construction starts

"I don't know that I would stand in a queue because I know what's in there, but I will be there,” she said.