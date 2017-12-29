Rocky mum nearly gave away $75K 'Christmas present'

A top-prize winning scratchie was sold from the Lucky Charm, Allenstown newsagency making a Rocky mum $75,000 richer.

A SCRATCHIE left forgotten and lying around a Rockhampton home for weeks ended up delivering one mum an early Christmas gift of $75,000.

The stunned and happy winner turned a $5 Instant Scratch-Its from The Lucky Charm, Allenstown, into thousands of dollars

While the woman scratched the winning ticket before Christmas, she was still buzzing from the win when she spoke to a Golden Casket official this week.

"It was a fantastic little bonus to our Christmas,” she said.

"It was really nice.

"I bought it weeks ago. It was meant to be a Christmas gift, but we ended up not needing it.

"So we popped it down on the bench for a couple of weeks and forgot about it.

"We decided we weren't going to use it so we scratched it before Christmas.

"For a couple of days we just didn't believe it.

"We checked the back, we thought it was a joke, we were counting the zeros.”

The woman is yet to decide how she will use her instant windfall, but has forecast a very happy New Year for her family.

The Lucky Charm Allenstown owner Jarrod Black said it was "awesome” to hear his outlet had sold another top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

He said his outlet usually sells one top-prize winning scratchie each year.

"It's fantastic to see it go to a local, especially at this time of year,” he said.

"Rocky can always do with some good news so we'll be celebrating in the store and spreading the word.”

In 2017, there have been four top-prize winners in Central Queensland from scratchies with an Emerald winner taking home $100,000.

This win adds another tally to the region's prize pool with a Rocky man claiming more than $1 million in Lotto last month after the mystery winner finally claimed his prize at the Northside Plaza Lucky Charm in a region-wide search.

A 64-year-old man also claimed a $2 million win in Keno at the Rockhampton Leagues Club after several days without realising he was the region's newest millionaire.