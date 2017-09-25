Rocky mum-of-three gets big kick out of Qld title win

KICKBOXING: It's a big heart that beats in Simone Offord's tiny but toned frame.

Standing at just 163cm (5'3” on the old scale) and tipping the scales at just over 52kg, she has the courage of a lion and a determination to match.

Rockhampton's pocket rocket has established herself as a fierce opponent in the kickboxing ring and can now lay claim to her first Queensland title after an impressive showing at the Rumble at the Ridge in Brisbane.

Offord won the K1 Atomweight Queensland title with a unanimous points decision over opponent Estelle Baigent.

The 38-year-old mother of three now has five wins and a draw from her six fights but she says nothing compares to her most recent victory.

"It's amazing because it was a title fight. It's definitely the best fight I've ever had,” she said.

Simone Offord (left) and Estelle Baigent in the ring. CONTRIBUTED

"I knew my opponent had a strong taekwondo background and would have a good kick so the plan was to get in close and stay in close and not give her any room to land any kicks.

"I do a lot of cardio so I knew I was extremely fit. Because I was in so close I couldn't get really powerful hits on her but it was enough to startle her and keep her on the back foot.

"I just held that pressure for the whole five rounds and came away with the win.”

Offord said she was excited and relieved when the referee announced her as the victor.

"I just thought, 'Oh yes, I did it, we did it' because it's been a real team effort. My trainer Ferdie Galguierra and my training partners are a huge part of my success and I couldn't have done it without them.

"It was just great to know that all the training had worked and it was all worth it.”

Estelle Baigent and Rockhampton's Simone Offord before the title fight in Brisbane. CONTRIBUTED

Offord said she never intended to become a competitor when she embarked on classes at the Unison Martial Arts Academy about seven years ago.

She was simply looking for an interesting way to maintain her fitness, to meet new people and to do something for herself.

She thrived on the physical challenge of the training but also the mental discipline that was required.

Several years on, and a fight show in Gladstone lured her into the ring for the first time and she knew from the opening bell that it wouldn't be the last.

"I just got addicted to it. After a fight you just feel so alive,” she enthused.

"You feel strong and powerful as an individual and believe that if you can accomplish something like that you can accomplish anything.

"It helps me tackle everyday life and the challenges that come my way.”

Simone Offord with her daughter Shikara after the win. CONTRIBUTED

Offord said her three children were incredibly supportive.

"They're very proud of me and think I'm an inspiration,” she said.

"They love telling everyone their mum's a kickboxer and they really encourage me to keep pushing on with it.

"When the going gets tough my youngest daughter is always telling me I can't give up.”

Galguierra, Unison's head instructor, is convinced Offord has a big future, and identifies her incredible work ethic as one of her greatest attributes.

"She would always do that little more than everyone else. Even though she was always the smallest, she would never take a step back,” he said.

"Her fighting spirit really started to show after her first couple of fights. Not once did (she) not accept a challenge and would always be super- disciplined.

"I think it was then I realised she had the potential to go far in the sport.”

Offord plans to enjoy a little down time before returning to training.

"I haven't really thought too far ahead because for the past 12 weeks I've just been so focused on the title fight,” she said.

"I'll have a week's rest with my kids before heading back to the gym.

"I'll just get back into it and look to keep improving and hopefully another opportunity will present itself.”