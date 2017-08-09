Rocky mum of three in legal hot water after taking gun to cop station

BRIDGET Mary Crowe was trying to do the right thing and hand in a gun to the authorities when she broke the law, a Rockhampton court has heard.

Crowe, 53, today pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a Centrefire Rifle, category B weapon.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said police received information on February 9 that Crowe had refused to give the firearm back to her husband, who she had separated from and was in the process of going through a property settlement.

"She was contacted by the police and advised she needed to get her son, who had a current weapons licence, to transport the weapon to its rightful owner and not to transport the weapon without the licence holder present,” Ms Marsden said.

She said the defendant, with her son, entered the Rockhampton Police station and requested a staff member to go out to her car to retrieve the firearm.

"The weapon case was transported into the station and opened after which time it was discovered the weapon was still loaded with one bullet in the chamber and two in the magazine, it was then taken by staff and safely unloaded,” she said.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said on June 14, police conducted an interview with Crowe's son and licence holder to get a version of events when it was revealed she had taken the gun to Rockhampton and met her son in the car park across the road from the police station.

"She said she knew it was wrong but she did not want the weapon to remain in the house as she believed her ex-husband may return and she was concerned about his behaviour due to the separation and the fact the weapon wasn't contained in a safe,” Ms Marsden said.

"She wasn't aware of the gun's exact location and she was looking for it when contacted by police, she attempted to contact her son but he was already in town and she needed to go into town anyway so she transported the weapon.”

Crowe's defence attorney Ben Perfect said she was a mother of three, currently employed on a dairy farm and also operated her own grazing property.

He said her ex-husband's conduct was "threatening towards Ms Crowe in regards to the firearm” and he had no need for the weapon as he lived in a unit.

The court heard the weapon was purchased for the couple's son who conducted grazing operations on the property.

"This is just a case of a simple misunderstanding, my client was stressed at that point in time due to her ex-husband's conduct, the property settlement and misunderstood the constable's instructions,” Mr Perfect said.

"She was trying to do the right thing in getting the weapon to a police station.”

Magistrate Cameron Press made an order for the gun to be returned to its rightful owner, fined Crowe $500 and didn't record a criminal conviction.