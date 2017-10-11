Rocky mum of two to set pulses racing at Miss Supercars

Model Mercury Mowen's biggest fans are her two kids, 3-year-old son Gabriel and his 2-year-old sister Nova. The Rocky woman is set to get pulses racing at the upcoming Miss Supercar event on the Gold Coast.

ROCKHAMPTON model Mercury Mowen's biggest fans are her two kids, 3-year-old son Gabriel and his 2-year-old sister Nova.

Mercury, 22, says whenever she goes on the stage, it's her children who cry out the loudest and clap the hardest.

They'll have plenty of reason to cheer later this month when Mercury represents the region at the Miss Supercar event on the Gold Coast.

While they won't be there, there's a good chance they'll get to see mum on the television.

"My kids are amazing, and they just love when they see me on stage,” Mercury said.

"They start screaming, and my son, he's actually run up to me just as I've gotten off-stage to give me a big hug, and he's just been so excited.”

Mercury quest for a full-time modelling career has been a long-term goal of hers, which she only took a break from following the birth of her children.

"I had a few body issues after I had my kids,” she said.

"I had really bad muscle separation and core strength which stopped me from exercising properly.

"But it was a progress just learning to love my body more, eating healthy and getting back to having a proactive lifestyle.”

After the brief pause in her modelling career, the Rockhampton local of 12 years exploded back onto the scene last year with her crowning as Miss Rockhampton 2016.

Competing in a variety of competitions since the event, she has also made a name for herself in the Hawaiian Tropics, and the Mackay Fashion Week.

The most recent of these successes has left Mercury on a high as she prepares to represent Rockhampton at the Gold Coast 600, a wish fulfilled for the avid supercar fan.

"It's a dream come true essentially, being able to go to the supercars,” Mercury said.

"That alone is a huge, exciting opportunity, but getting to compete and having the opportunity to meet all the drivers and other girls is amazing.”

The 2017 Miss Supercars Sports Model Search is an Ambassador Program and official support event of the Virgin Australia Supercars Gold Coast 600, taking place from October 20-22.