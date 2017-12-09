Rocky mum: School system didn't work for my troubled son

SUCCESS STORY: Chaney Dakin and his mother Kellie Dakin say Project Booyah has turned the teenager's life around.

SUCCESS STORY: Chaney Dakin and his mother Kellie Dakin say Project Booyah has turned the teenager's life around.

A ROCKHAMPTON mum says the traditional schooling system wasn't right for her son, who regularly found himself in trouble in the classroom and community.

Kellie Dakin says her 16-year-old son Chaney's life spiralled downhill in a short space of time after the teenager fell in with the wrong crowd.

Life wasn't easy for him or the family during this dark period.

But everything changed when he started working with Senior Constable Joe Ramsey and his team at Project Booyah.

On Thursday, Kellie was singing the praises of the early intervention and education program as Chaney graduated after sixmonths of hard work.

While there have been a few speed bumps along the way, Chaney is now far more positive and the teenager is once again engaged with his family and life.

"Chaney is not that square peg who fits into the square pegging of the schooling system,” Kellie said.

"He does have ADHD. There is a lot of pressure in the schooling system not only in dealing with the education side but also the social side.”

She said she heard about Project Booyah through The Morning Bulletin and encouraged Chaney to apply.

He was one of only 10teenagers selected.

"Chaney was hell-bent on self-destruction,” Kellie said, referring to his troubled times.

"It was devastating not just for me but his father and brothers and sisters.”

But she said he'd worked hard and rebuilt relationships.

Looking to the future, he's focussed on getting an electrical apprenticeship.

"I don't really fit in with the school system, I didn't like it much,” Chaney said.

"But this I really enjoyed. It was an opportunity to shape my future.

"I've been working on myself, sort of shaping my state of mind... the things I hadn't been doing.”

Chaney is now armed with a Certificate II in Hospitality and has a group of friends he trusts.

"I've worked so hard for this, turned up every day. I'm pretty happy,” he said.

"I've enjoyed meeting the new people and building friendships.”

Kellie said she would love to see the program expanded to support the many more children struggling.

Project Booyah is a community inclusive program helping young people develop skills to make better choices.

It is run by Queensland Police and its hospitality partner in Rockhampton is CQUniversity.