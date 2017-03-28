Rocky mum: Teens should embrace cycling to school

L-R Gabby (13), Andy, Melissa and Will (16) Meyers. Melissa beleives the National Ride to School Day is important.

RIDING to school started as a family activity when Gabby and Will Meyers were in primary school.

Since the siblings started high school, they've been getting themselves to school and getting some physical activity in the process.

Mum Melissa Meyers believes it's the best way for her teenagers to get some exercise after hours of study.

But in her role as associate at Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton, Melissa has seen plenty of cyclists badly injured in crashes.

Last week, Melissa spoke to The Morning Bulletin about National Ride2School Day earlier this month, an initiative to encourage physical activity and raise awareness around safety for both cyclists and drivers.

In the 1970s, eight of 10 students walked or rode to school.

In an effort to combat the drop to just two out of every 10, National Ride2School Day aims to encourage parents and children to ditch the car on their way to school.

While not commenting on that particular accident, Melissa said it highlighted an ongoing issue with cyclist safety in Queensland.

"I think there's already been one fatality this year involving a cyclists and we're only in March,” she said.

"It's something we have to keep focusing on because it is a vulnerable road user group.

"Cyclists are incredibly vulnerable when they're on the road.”

When her children were growing up, Melissa said she would educate them on the road rules as well as encouraging them to pass that knowledge on to their bike riding friends.

"As teen cyclists I encouraged them to put the word out there about being safe because it's not enough for cyclists to be safe,” she said.

"Motorists have to be respectful and safe with cyclists as well.”

With Will on his Learner Licence, Melissa said it was a good time for him to be able to see how the road should be shared between drivers and riders.

"It means that for us at the moment we're teaching both sides,” Melissa said.

"We're teaching them how to drive safely around cyclists and to keep wide of the rider and to make sure they're not putting cyclists at risk while they're driving.

"I think being avid cyclists themselves, they're very respectful and they are very aware of the road rules around cycling so it is good they're now seeing both sides of it.”