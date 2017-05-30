Rocky mum 'tried not to panic' as husband isolated

Jasmine Schneider was told yesterday the possibility her husband, Greg, had meningococcal was on the table.

A ROCKHAMPTON mum of two "tried not to panic" when doctors told her they were testing her husband for a deadly disease notorious for claiming limbs.

Jasmine Schneider arrived at Rockhampton Hospital yesterday to find her husband, Greg, 39, with tubes hanging out of his arm with "meningococcal?" written on the whiteboard at the top of a list of his symptoms.

"I just said to people at work, 'I've got to go'. I tried not to panic, which is always hard to do," Mrs Schneider said.

"You try and stay positive. It's best not to freak out."

Mrs Schneider told of the bunch of worries that raced through her mind on her way to the hospital.

"I've got two small kids as well. They're vaccinated, but you never know if they could get it too," she said.

"And I was thinking, 'where has he got it from?' - because he was with other kids on the weekend.

"'Is he going to be alright? Who's he been in contact with.

"My sister's pregnant.

"I just tried to stay positive and take every bit of information as it came, rather than freak out."

Her mum, who drove her sick husband to a North Rockhampton medical practice earlier, rang while she was at work to tell her Greg was quarantined at the surgery before paramedics whisked him off to hospital.

"He (Greg) did say when he walked into the doctor and showed her the rash, she freaked out," she said.

"But I'm glad she wasn't blaze about it.

"He needed to be hospitalised because of it. He wasn't a very well man."

The switched-on wife spotted the red rash on Greg's belly yesterday morning as he jumped into the shower, telling him to get the doctor to check it.

But a chest X-Ray and a series of blood tests confirmed that while the dad did not have the deadly disease, he was not in the clear.

After feeling fluey as he took his sons motocross racing over the weekend, a chest infection progressed to full-blow pneumonia.

"His temperatures still up and down and he's still got a headache, but he had antibiotics, and there's lines in him giving him electrolytes and all that sort of stuff, and he was on oxygen," she said.

Mrs Schneider posted to The Morning Bulletin's Facebook post last night that meningococcal had been ruled out as "she didn't want people to panic" unnecessarily.

Central Queensland Health yesterday said doctors were investigating the possibility Greg had meningococcal but The Morning Bulletin is waiting for it to confirm that tests for the disease are negative.