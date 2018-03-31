Rocky mum's Mad Hatter mission to raise autism awareness

OVER the last three years, Kyrsten Latonero has turned an intimate backyard gathering of 24 mums into a huge event helping raise money for autism.

The Rockhampton mum, whose son Leoncio has high functioning autism, began with a humble vision to raise awareness and to remove the stigma associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

This year, the Go Blue Charity Events president Kyrsten and the dedicated committee have spent eight months planning 'The Mad Hatters Afternoon Gala' which will be held at the Kortes Resort Function Room, Rockhampton, on Sunday 29 April 2018.

More than 300 guests are expected to be treated to fine food, licensed bar, a range of quality entertainment, a charity auction, multi-prize raffle and much more.

The committee hopes to raise $15,000 for Autism Queensland Rockhampton, the region's only autism-specific service for people of all ages living in Rockhampton, Emerald and surrounding areas.

"Our event coincides with Autism Awareness Month and has become a must on Rockhampton's social calendar," Krysten said.

"This year we're inviting guests to step into the world of the 'Mad Hatter' and be transported and mesmerised by the colours, the entertainment and the food.

​"The event will include country music by Rachel Dee and jazz performers S.E.S.H, as well as a 'Mad Hatter' performance by DanceStar Studios. There will also be prizes for the best dressed so dress in theme.

"The winners of the themed teddy bears which form part of our Bare Bear Project will be announced. The bears were adopted and dressed a bear in the theme to reflect their business.

"We have Ballerina Bear (Dance Star Studio) Beach Bear (Kortes Resort), Dr Bear (Dr Mercer), Fairy Bear (The Wholefood Place) and Minion Bear (Autism Queensland Rockhampton).”

Kyrsten said she was thrilled to see how the event had grown over the years through the support of the community.

"The first event in 2016 was about mums supporting each other and sharing information about the help available,” she said.

"The event has gathered fast momentum because of the support of local businesses like Kortes Resort, Boost Rockhampton, Magnum Paintball, Flexihire, Ian Weigh Toyota who have sponsored this year's event.

"It took four months for my son Leoncio to be diagnosed, and it can be a long and more difficult process for families in Rockhampton.

"I have been so grateful for the support Autism Queensland has provided over the years via Leoncio's school."

The Mad Hatters Afternoon Gala will be held on Sunday 29 April 2018 from 1pm to 5.30pm at Kortes Resort, Function Room, 984 Yaambda Road, Parkhurst.

Tickets are $85.00 and can be purchased from Kortes Resort, Autism Queensland Rockhampton, High Tech Generators or online via Facebook event by searching Go Blue Charity Events. Tickets will not be available for purchase on the day.