Rocky music icon advocates for more diversity in blood drive

Jeremy Marou with his friend, Bob Zerner, who donated blood with Team Brendan on Saturday. Vanessa Jarrett

HE MAY be petrified of needles, but it didn't stop Busby Marou's Jeremy Marou from heading along to the Rockhampton blood bank on Saturday to support Team Brendan.

While he couldn't donate himself due to his heart condition, Jeremy came along to support friends in the team.

"I was a bit disappointed I couldn't do it, I finally conquered my fear and was going to," he said.

A good friend of Jeremy's and his co-band member, Tom Busby, Bob "Zed" Zerner convinced Jeremy to get involved in Team Brendan. Zed is a friend of Roxanne and Brendan Hodda and donated blood on Saturday in Team Brendan.

Roxanne and Brendan Hodda. Contributed

"Zed is a big promoter of donating blood and he got me to feel the same way about it," Jeremy said.

Jeremy is spreading the message of donating blood as an Indigenous person.

While there are over 25 million donors across the world registered to donate bone marrow, to be a match for a bone marrow, you must be of the same ethnicity.

When doctors searched for a match for Brendan Hodda, there was only two matches for Brendan, who has Anglosaxon heritage.

Sadly, very little Torres Strait Islanders and Aboriginals donate blood or are on the bone marrow registry.

Jeremy Marou with Roxanne Hodda and the group of family and friends who donated blood in Team Brendan on Saturday. Vanessa Jarrett

"I know if something happened to me, the chance of me finding a match are pretty slim," Jeremy said.

In May last year, Jeremy was playing a game of Oztag when he had a heart attack.

The 34 year-old had a stint put in his heart at Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital.

Looking back on his heath scare, it gave Jeremy even more passion to be involved with advocating for donating blood and bone marrow.

"It's very important, I had a heart condition last year and fortunately I didn't need blood transplants but others do," he said.

The Blues and Roots singer hopes he can get more Indigenious and Torres Strait Islanders to get involved in the Australian Red Cross Blood Donation Service.

"I will talk to a couple of my brothers and friends about how important it is and tell them to donate," he said.

In the meantime, Busby Marou have big plans for the year.

"We're getting ready to release a new album this year, we are just doing some writing and doing some recording at our studio," Jeremy said.

"And we're on the verge of any tour on the East Coast."