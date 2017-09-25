Rocky music student not singing the blues on HECS change

SOUNDS RIGHT: Isaac Fox talks about proposed changes to the HECS system.

SOUNDS RIGHT: Isaac Fox talks about proposed changes to the HECS system. Chris Ison ROK140917checs2

ISAAC Fox has dedicated five years of his life to studying music.

That five years of dedication, he estimates, has cost him about $30,000 in HECS debt.

Isaac is in the final year of studying for a Bachelor of Music specialising in jazz and popular music through CQUniversity.

And while the Mount Morgan man, 22, believes the study has been invaluable, he doesn't think he will end up working in the music industry.

He's not too worried about that, or the level of debt.

However, money is a big concern for many other students, particularly with the Federal Government looking to pass education reform that would affect the HECS Loan scheme.

Current HECS debt loans do not need to be repaid until a person earns $55,874 and is then repaid at 4% of their salary.

Under the proposed changes the threshold would be lowered to $42,000 and repaid at a 1%.

Along with this is a new scheme where once someone is earning $119,882 a year the rate of repayment will increase to 10% of the salary.

Isaac heard about this only recently.

"I understand the need to make changes,” he said.

Isaac currently lives in Mount Morgan and is lining up employment in a different field post-graduation.

"Personally, I don't believe it's going to make a great deal of difference to anybody until you hit that higher mark ($119.882),” he said.

"I definitely think I could still live comfortably.”

Isaac's love of his music has carried him through a lot, and he feels as if he hasn't wasted a single cent.

"I really enjoyed playing music in high school," he said.

"Even if I didn't end taking it up as a career I'd still end up enjoying the degree."

And he did enjoy it going on to play in two bands a term bands and collaborating with other budding musicians.

The bass guitar was his weapon of choice and he would switch between playing jazz and playing modern popular music.

"I've sort of gained a different view on what life in the music industry would be like," he said.

"And it's something that I've decided to keep as a hobby for a time being."

The Federal Government's Higher Education reform is expected to be voted on when the Senate sits again on October 13.

Elvis Delaney