Rocky Musical Union youngsters hit a high note

CHAMPIONS: The full choir including conductors Julie and Jodie and official accompanist, Anne Gralow. Contributed

THE Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir competed at the Queensland Eisteddfod in Stanthorpe over Easter weekend.

The choir received two first places and three runners-up, and were also awarded the Youth Choral Aggregate for 2019, thus the Champion Youth Choir.

Their conductors were Julie Layt and Jodie Hiron, and the choir is made up of children between the ages of eight and 18 who all attend various local schools.

If anyone is interested in joining the musical union, visit the website, www.rmuyouthchoir.org.au