Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHAMPIONS: The full choir including conductors Julie and Jodie and official accompanist, Anne Gralow.
CHAMPIONS: The full choir including conductors Julie and Jodie and official accompanist, Anne Gralow. Contributed
News

Rocky Musical Union youngsters hit a high note

15th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir competed at the Queensland Eisteddfod in Stanthorpe over Easter weekend.

The choir received two first places and three runners-up, and were also awarded the Youth Choral Aggregate for 2019, thus the Champion Youth Choir.

Their conductors were Julie Layt and Jodie Hiron, and the choir is made up of children between the ages of eight and 18 who all attend various local schools.

If anyone is interested in joining the musical union, visit the website, www.rmuyouthchoir.org.au

eisteddfod 2019 tmbcommunity tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Politics Former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke has died peacefully in his sleep this evening, with wife Blanche d’Alpuget at his side.

    Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    premium_icon Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    Politics Emergency meeting as MPs report abuse, fears