Rocky Muslims join national blood donation drive

Muslims in Rockhampton signed up to give blood on Friday as part of a Lifeblood drive to collect its required 31,000 weekly donations.

The Australian Islamic Medical Association organised the contributions at 12 locations across the country.

Doctor and Islamic Medical Association of Queensland member Jamal Tashkandi said the program was designed for “increasing the awareness and encouraging people to donate blood for the good cause”.

“One unit of blood might save multiple lives,” he said.

“Lifeblood collects or requires 30,000 units per week, so we are participating on that.

“We are very pleased to support this very noble cause.”

Dr Tashkandi said that for the past two weeks, GPs had spoken to Muslims in Rockhampton about the benefit and potential risks of donating blood.

“The response was really good,” he said.

“We’ve been talking about the principles mentioned in the Koran … which encouraged giving.

“Actually, the personality of giving is the favoured personality to Allah, as we say.”

He hoped every mosque in Australia would join the annual donation event.

Queensland campaign coorindator Dr Muhammad Ashraf said: “No-one understands the importance of blood and blood products in the management of trauma and bleeding patients more than a surgeon.

“So, we are encouraging Muslim communities across Queensland to participate in this lifesaving drive.”

Lifeblood group account manager Rosie Barton said more donors were always needed.

“Every bit of support that we get is always absolutely incredible, and especially having opportunities like this to go out and really speak with parts of the community is absolutely amazing.

“If they can, if they’re happy to, if they’re willing, absolutely we would love to see as many people as we can in.

“One in three of us are going to need blood at one point in our lives, but only one in 30 people donate.

“It takes 31,000 donations each and every week for us to have enough blood to meet our patient demand.”