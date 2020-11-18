Menu
National Australia Bank branches, including Rockhampton, were forced into a nationwide closure this afternoon.
News

Rocky NAB among 8 sites targeted by bomb threats

kaitlyn smith
18th Nov 2020 3:44 PM
ROCKHAMPTON’S National Australia Bank was this afternoon forced to close its doors to the public following an alleged bomb threat.

It is understood the branch was among a total eight metropolitan and regional Queensland branches directly targeted via e-mail or phone call.

In a statement this afternoon, the bank confirmed it had enacted a precautionary nationwide closure, adding it was working closely with local authorities to determine the source.

“Unfortunately, we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” NAB said in an online statement.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority. We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

A Queensland Police spokesman further confirmed a number of branches across the state were shut amid ongoing investigations.

The Morning Bulletin understands other regional branches contacted directly during the incident include both Bundaberg and Toowoomba.

Despite the closure of its sites, digital services – internet, mobile banking and telephone banking -remain unaffected.

TARGETED BRANCHES

Rockhampton

Springwood

Sunnybank

Beenleigh

Bagara

Toowoomba

Upper Mt Gravatt

Carindale

