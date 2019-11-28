Rocky named one of the smartest cities in the world

Rockhampton Region Council officers Drew Stevenson and Elize Hattin with other attendees at the China Hi-Tech Fair.

ROCKHAMPTON has been named one of the smartest cities in the world.

Rockhampton Regional Council was recognised with an Asia-Pacific Leading Smart City Award at a recent international conference in China.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said Council’s commitment to embracing a digital future and building a smart regional centre was clearly paying off.

“We were one of the first places in Australia outside a state capital to introduce and deliver a smart strategy and I am delighted that our success has been recognised on the international stage,” said Cr Strelow.

“It is a real honour for our region to receive this accolade at such a high profile event - the China Hi-Tech Fair is the largest and most influential scientific and technological fair in China, and people travelled from across the globe to be there.

“Whether it’s our award-winning SmartHub, the free wifi across the region, or the Smart Poles that help to create a safe environment as well as a real atmosphere at events, it’s easy to see how our strategy is becoming reality.”

Manager of Corporate and Technology Services Drew Stevenson was invited to attend the conference to showcase the success of the Smart Way Forward work.

“It was a fantastic learning experience and a great opportunity to share with the world the amazing things we are doing right here in the Rockhampton region,” said Mr Stevenson.

“I presented our work to a packed conference hall, sat on a panel with directors and vice presidents of the China State Information Centre, Alibaba and ZTE, and also took part in a multinational brainstorming meeting with representatives from Norway, Portugal, Cyprus, Singapore and Finland.

“The award was a huge but very welcome surprise.

“It has been an honour to represent our region (and country) in China and to receive this award on behalf of the Rockhampton region.”

SmartHub Business Manager Elize Hattin was also invited to attend the event. .

“SmartHub is a fantastic co-working facility which offers a brilliant community for start-ups to thrive, and eventually play an important role in the growth of our region,” said Ms Hattin.

“It was wonderful to see so much interest in what we are creating here and how many other places across the world want to learn from us.

“It can be easy to assume all of the most innovative and groundbreaking work is taking place in the major cities, but the Rockhampton region truly has some of the best and brightest projects in the Asia Pacific.”