Rocky needle dumping prompts drug education for kids

DANGEROUS DUMPING: A syringe was put in the fence of a Norman Garden property.

FAMILY time in the garden turned serious for Rockhampton mum Tanya Bourne and her three kids on Saturday when she had to educate them on the danger of syringes.

The Norman Gardens resident found what appeared to be a used syringe placed in the vine on her fence.

She urged parents to tell their children about the dangers of drug utensils.

"I had to educate my three children about what these are,” Ms Bourne said.

The syringe was believed to be put in the vine between Friday night and Saturday morning.

"Please educate your children about not picking anything up but instead to tell an adult,” she said.

Ms Bourne said she notified Rockhampton Regional Council and they collected the syringe.

As part of the council's hazardous waste plan, disposal of needles and syringes require the expertises of a specialist disposal company.

A council spokesperson said syringes would be collected if they were found on council land.

Needles can be legally disposed in an Australian standard yellow sharps container, which is available for purchase at most pharmacies.

Alternatively, a strong container made from thick plastic which cannot be pierced can be used.

Today, a syringe was also found illegally dumped in a toilet cubicle at the PCYC.

Michael Bailey took to Facebook to warn others of the syringe.

Another Rockhampton resident Sharnie Forbes said her nieces had found syringes in a tree at Dinosaur Park.

"It's absolutely disgusting,” Ms Forbes said.

In Rockhampton, syringe users can dispose of used equipment at Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services, Rockhampton Community Health and Rockhampton Hospital as part of the Queensland Needle and Syringe Program.

Under the Drugs Misuse Act anyone failing to dispose of a syringe as per the prescribed procedures may face up to two years' imprisonment.