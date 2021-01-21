Rocky neighbours receive bizarre threatening notes in mail

The note left at Carmen's house which is a her home photography studio. "Hello. Your house has had lots of complaints for having too many cars out the front on the street. Please stop or you will get a consequence. This is a warning".

Rockhampton home business owner Carmen Davies was shocked to come home this week to find a threatening note in her mailbox, complaining about the number of cars she has on the street.

Sharing the note to her business Facebook page, Studio Thirtytwo, and with her neighbours, she was surprised to find out three more of her neighbours had also received notes.

The notes indicate they could be from children or teenagers as the handwriting looks to be from a young person and there is incorrect spelling throughout.

"This is a warning your bright orange house is too bright for the neighbourhood, please repaint immediately, cheers"

One note even complains a resident’s “bright orange house is too bright”, which in fact the house is actually painted yellow.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Ms Davies said when she first saw her note she was upset, but after she saw the neighbours’ notes she knew it had to be kids and had a laugh.

"Hey, sorry you have seen this note but I am putting in a complaint in as your two girls have been riding up into my property. I would like if they could stop immediately. They have also been yelling, screaming and playing loud music while riding up and back our street. Cheers."

“The comments on my posts on my business page and personal page were hilarious and helped,” she said.

“I was a bit relieved but then a little concerned because you never know if it is harmless or could turn nasty.”

"Hey I love your plants but they are dead like you"

Ms Davies lives in Stenlake Avenue, Kawana, has been there since 2016 and has never had any issues before.

“They are all good kids and respectful... if there are parties they let us know,” she said.

At this stage Ms Davies said she doesn’t feel the need to take the matter to police.