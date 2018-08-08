Rocky netball teams score in Vicki Wilson Cup

NETBALL: For the first time, Rockhampton hosted the round robin Vicki Wilson Cup yesterday with two local schools taking out the top spots.

Rockhampton Grammar School's Storm team (years 7 to 9) won the Vicki Wilson Shield and The Cathedral College's Titans (years 10 to 12) won the Vicki Wilson Cup in the open's division.

Teams from Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Biloela, Gladstone and Emerald competed on the day.

Storm's coach, Rachel McDonald, said her team went on a count back with St Ursula's team with one loss each.

Eventually Storm went through with a better for and against record.

"Storm worked really hard... they had to dig really deep and worked really hard to come from behind to get a couple of wins,” McDonald said.

"I'm proud of how they performed.

"We had some really tight games and some we only won by two goals... it was a really tough competition and the girls worked really hard to get wins.”

McDonald said each player in her team contributed to the day's efforts and worked well as a group to pull away with the win.

"The shooters had to convert any goal opportunities they had and their turn-overs were just so important every game to get that possession back,” she said.

"They were short games, with only two halves, and little time for error.

"It was good for the girls to play other towns and challenge themselves... it makes them rethink their game on the court and shows them how strong teams from smaller regional areas are.

Carnival coordinator Julieanne Thackeray said everyone played with "great spirit”.

The two teams will now head to the state competition on the Gold Coast on October 12-14 against 20 other teams.

"Both teams will go good,” Thackeray said.

"Titans are playing really well.

"Storm are developing their connections and are a good indication for the future of netball.”