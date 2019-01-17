Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

Rockhampton netballers (from left) Mercedes Kirwin, Ella Sandilands, Brycee Stanley, Camryn McPherson and Poppy Sandilands have been selected in Australian Indigenous Budgies teams.

CONTRIBUTED

NETBALL: Five Rockhampton netballers have played their way into Australian Indigenous Budgies teams.

Brycee Stanley and Poppy Sandilands (under-16) and Ella Sandilands, Mercedes Kirwin and Camryn McPherson (under-14) earned selection after starring for Queensland at the Australian Indigenous Schoolgirls Netball Championships in Melbourne.

They will now hit the court for Australia at the International Netball Festival on the Gold Coast in April.

Mercedes said her national call-up capped what had been a fantastic week in Melbourne.

"It was the first time I'd played at this carnival and it was a really good experience,” the 13-year-old said.

"It was great to meet people from all over Australia and be coached by people connected with teams like the Queensland Firebirds.”

Mercedes, Ella and Camryn's team finished fifth overall in their age group.

Mercedes said one of their best games was against one of the Victorian teams when they came back from a significant deficit in the first quarter to run out comfortable winners.

CONTRIBUTED

At the completion of the carnival, a number of players were identified for two days of trials, which would ultimately decide the make-up of the Australian teams.

Mercedes said she was pleased with her performance but felt nervous as she waited for the team announcements.

"I was very excited when I heard my name,” she said.

"I couldn't really believe it.”

The talented defender got her first taste of the game at age seven, following in the footsteps of her mum, Jas, who was also a keen netballer.

She took an immediate liking to it and enjoyed the team environment, meeting new people and making friends.

Mercedes rates her tenacity as one of her strengths.

"You just need to keep going because the attackers and shooters are going to beat you sometimes so you can't afford to get down on yourself,” she said.

Her dream is to play for the Australian Diamonds but her immediate goal is to keep playing well.

"I'd really like to make a good impression at this international tournament,” she said.

"I just need to keep working hard and showing what I've got to offer as a player.”