Rocky Network's big community win

THE Umbrella Network in Rockhampton was among eight winners at the 2017 Community Achievement Awards in Brisbane on Saturday evening.

It received the Community Group of the Year Award at a gala presentation dinner held at Royal on the Park.

Official guest The Hon Dr Anthony Lynham MP, Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines joined 350 guests who gathered from across the state to recognise the achievements of Queensland's high achievers and community contributors.

A spokesman from the Community Achievement Awards said the award won by The Umbrella Network was given to acknowledge organisations and groups which have made a difference in the community.

"They were doing terrific work in the Rockhampton area with a number of projects for people with disabilities, providing engagements and opportunities.”

"We heard last night at the awards about one particular young person with a disability who was part of The Umbrella Network program who went on to employment as a result of or in conjunction with the training and programs that were undertaken

Each of the winners received $2,500 courtesy of Commonwealth Bank and a trophy.

240 nominations were received from across Queensland.

The awards were hosted by by Channel Seven News Presenter, Kendall Gilding.